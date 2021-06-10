Thousands without power across the Kansas City metro Thursday night

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Thousands are reported to be without power Thursday night across the metro.

The City of Shawnee reported just before 8:30 p.m. that a transformer blew near 65th and Lackman.

According to Evergy’s outage map, 6,711 are still without power just after 10 p.m.

The Board of Public Utilities was reporting close to 10,000 without power in Kansas City, Kansas. They tell FOX4 as of 9:30 p.m. power is back on for everyone with BPU.

BPU said the outage was prompted by the power outage in Shawnee that caused BPU’s power plant and three of its substations to go down. All three substations are back up at this time.

The estimated time for restoration for Evergy customers is 11 p.m.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated both online and on air.

