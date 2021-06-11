Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms hit Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 40,000 people are without power Friday afternoon as severe thunderstorms roll through the Kansas City region.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Evergy’s outage map is reporting nearly 32,000 customers without electricity. Outages have been recorded as far north as the Iowa border, out near Topeka, Kansas and in the immediate Kansas City metro.

BPU’s outage map is also reporting over 9,000 customers in Wyandotte without power, as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The outages come as several counties are experiencing severe thunderstorms Friday. See the latest watches and warnings issued.

FOX4 is tracking the storm on air and online and will bring you the latest on FOX4 at 5 p.m. and on fox4kc.com.