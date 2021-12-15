UPDATE: Over 100,000 without power in Kansas, Missouri as high winds cause outages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of customers are without electricity Wednesday as the Kansas City area deals with a high wind warning.

Wind speeds around 50-60 mph are causing tree damage, downed power lines and other outages throughout the area.

The Kansas City area is also under a severe thunderstorm watch as a line of storms will roll through this evening with strong winds continuing.

Here's an updated ETA for severe storms moving in. Gusts of 60-65 mph now may grow to 70+ mph in the next couple of hours! Let your friends and family know that they need to be inside and these storms move in! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/mRvReINk43 — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) December 15, 2021

Find major utility companies below to see their outage maps and how to report an outage in your area.

Evergy’s outages map shows over 3,800 outages, as of 5:50 p.m., affecting 109,000 customers in Kansas and Missouri.

If you’re an Evergy customer and have an outage:

Use your cell phone or tablet to report it online.

Call Evergy’s automated outage reporting by calling 888-544-4852.

In Independence, the city’s Power and Light Department is reporting 32 outages as of 5:50 p.m. Over 1,300 customers are affected.

Independence Power and Light shared these steps for customers to report outages and other power-related problems:

Call 816-325-7550 to report the outage.

If you are calling from the phone number associated with your account, the system will recognize your address. Otherwise you will need to enter your address or the phone number on your account.

Your address will be added to the outage map. Outage locations are not exact on the map.

A crew will be dispatched to assess and fix the problem.

IPL recommends you select the option for a call back after crews have restored the power to ensure that crews have dealt with all the issues regarding your outage.

The Board of Public Utilities in Wyandotte County is also reporting 60 outages as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Over 1,000 customers are without power in Wyandotte County.

BPU customers who experience an outage can call the utility company’s outage line at 913-573-9522 to report it.