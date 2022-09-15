NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An anonymous threat caused a precautionary lockdown at North Kansas City High School Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the school district said police received a tip about a threat, but it came from a phone number outside of the Kansas City area.

The high school took precautions and locked down the school while police investigated the tip. The lockdown lasted about 15 minutes.

The North Kansas City School District said it takes all reports of threats seriously and plans to have additional police at the high school when classes are dismissed for the day.

