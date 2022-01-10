Threats to 2 Kansas City area schools prompt extra officers on campus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public School District will have extra officers at Sumner Academy Monday following threats made on social media.

According to Director of Communications Sharita Hutton, threats were made to Sumner Academy but are not believed to be credible.

“We have heard reports of a threat made towards Sumner Academy and Piper. At this time, this does not seem to be a credible threat. With that said, we take all matters like this seriously and will have extra officers at the school today,” Hutton said.

The nature of the threat is unclear at this time.