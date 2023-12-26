GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Three suspects involved in a police chase were arrested Tuesday after Cass County officials say they rammed a police car.

Grandview police said the incident started when officers were called to the area of 140th Street and Lowell Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a disturbance.

While an officer was talking to the disturbance victim, Grandview police said suspects in a Jeep Cherokee allegedly rammed a police car and hit a parked car. No one was injured.

Grandview police started chasing the suspect vehicle, which officials later learned had been reported stolen in Overland Park.

Cass County deputies and Lee’s Summit police were called the area of Highgrove Road and Raytown Road to assist in the chase.

Lee’s Summit police deployed tire deflation devices to slow the Jeep down, and then around 4:15 a.m. Cass County deputies used a grappler device to stop the vehicle near Pryor and Scherer roads in Lee’s Summit.

Officials took three suspects in the Jeep into custody. Grandview police continue to investigate.