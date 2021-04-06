Three arrested in Saline County after nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop

MARSHALL, Mo. — Three people are in custody after nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Saline County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper stopped the driver of a Jetta for a traffic violation Monday on Interstate 70 at the 79 mile marker.

A search of the car was conducted and 88 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash and a firearm were found.

The highway patrol said three people in the vehicle were taken into custody. They have not been identified.

