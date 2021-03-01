Three bodies found in Benton County near Highway 65, highway patrol says

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement have found three bodies Monday north of Warsaw in Benton County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said the bodies were found in a rural area near U.S. Highway 65 and T Highway north of Warsaw.

Officials discovered the bodies of one adult and two juveniles. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office requested MSHP’s assistance with the investigation.

As of 6:30 p.m. they have not released the identities or any cause of death.

