Three bodies found in Benton County near Highway 65, highway patrol says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement have found three bodies Monday north of Warsaw in Benton County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said the bodies were found in a rural area near U.S. Highway 65 and T Highway north of Warsaw.

Officials discovered the bodies of one adult and two juveniles. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office requested MSHP’s assistance with the investigation.

As of 6:30 p.m. they have not released the identities or any cause of death.

FOX4 is working to gather more information and will update this story as we learn more.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News