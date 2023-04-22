INDDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a three-car crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

A GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Truman Road before striking the rear of a Jeep Wrangler stopped in traffic, behind a vehicle making a northside turn on Brookside Avenue.

When the GMC Yukon hit the Wrangler, it traveled into the westbound lanes of Truman Road and collided with a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota died from their injuries at the scene. The driver of the GMC and the Jeep both were uninjured.

