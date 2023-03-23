KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a three-car crash that injured multiple people Wednesday night.

Investigators responded to Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue shortly before midnight.

They determined the drivers of two SUVs were speeding on Cleveland when both SUVs ran a red light.

Both vehicles hit a car in the intersection.

The driver of the car suffered critical injuries and is hospitalized. The drivers and passengers from both SUVs were also injured in the crash with more minor injuries.