Three city council members boycott meeting, call on Mayor Lucas to remove chairperson

KANSAS CITY, MO – Three members of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and

Operations Committee of the KCMO City Council are asking Mayor Quinton Lucas to assign a new

chair of the committee.

On August 18, Councilpersons Eric Bunch, Kevin O’Neill, and Melissa Robinson delivered a signed letter to Mayor Lucas asking him to remove Councilperson Teresa Loar as TI&O chair following multiple alleged examples of “her unprofessional, racist, and unethical behavior.”

According to a statement sent out on Wednesday, Sept. 16, the three councilpersons say Mayor Lucas has failed to act since he received that letter.

They say because of Mayor Lucas’ failure to remove Loar from her role raises serious concerns about his ability to be steadfast and decisive in the face of such challenging times.

Bunch, O’Neill, and Robinson will not attend today’s TI&O Committee meeting.