BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine has killed three people on Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms to KSN.

The KHP says four other people were sent to the hospital. The crash involved three vehicles.

I-35 was closed while emergency crews worked the crash, but has since been reopened.

KSN will update this story as more information comes in.