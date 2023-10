KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a crash where three people died at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

KCPD says the driver of a Ford Taurus was speeding and going north on Emmanuel Cleaver just north of Brush Creek and lost control before 45th Terrace, veering off the road to the right and hitting a tree.

Investigators say all three people inside the car were dead when emergency responders arrived. Nobody has been identified yet.