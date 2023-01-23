DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputies have been injured following a shooting in Dodge City Monday morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Clark County Sheriff’s Office observed a wanted suspect, and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the subject fled.

Deputies chased the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Once the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged. The shooting occurred at U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road, also known as Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

Two Ford County deputies and one Clark County deputy were shot. One of the Ford County deputies and the Clark County deputy are in serious condition and were taken to a Wichita hospital. The other Ford County deputy is in good condition.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer during the incident. The trooper was also taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

The KBI says a male suspect was fatally shot. A female subject in the vehicle was also shot and is in critical condition. She is also being transported to a hospital in Wichita.

Law enforcement officers are asking people to avoid the area.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.