SPRING HILL, Kan. — Three people are displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital following a fire at a Spring Hill, Kansas, home Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m., fire crews were called to a home in the 20500 block of South Ridgeview Road. One of the responding units said they could see smoke from the fire station.

The only person home at the time was the person who made the call. The fire was contained at about 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s heat prompted Johnson County MED-ACT’s Rehab Unit to respond to the scene to keep firefighters from becoming fatigued due to the heat.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are reported from the fire.

The American Red Cross Kansas is working to help the displaced adults.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

