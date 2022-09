KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Midwest Animal ResQ in regard to three dogs being stolen.

Upon arrival, officers found the back door open from an apparent forced entry. Three American Bullies had been stolen.

Officers have no one in custody.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you further updated on this situation as more details come along.