Lee’s Summit police are investigating a shooting at Lea McKeighan Park where three people were hurt

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police officers in Lee’s Summit responded to a shooting Wednesday night at Lea McKeighan Park where they eventually discovered three people were shot.

Officers went to the park’s parking lot at about 10:30 p.m. and found a number of people leaving. Investigators say two people were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, paramedics took a third from a location near the park.

None of the people hit are said to have life-threatening injuries; their wounds range from minor to serious according to LSPD. A news release provided no further information about the three who were shot, nor did it say that officers arrested anyone.

Detectives ask anyone with information about what happened to call (816) 969-1752.