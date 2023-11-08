KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people including a child were seriously injured Wednesday after crashing a car into a building on Southwest Boulevard.

Kansas City, Kansas, police and fire crews were called around 10:40 a.m. to a crash near Southwest Boulevard and Marshall Street.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle go off the road and hit a storage unit facility head on, according to a spokesperson for the KCK Fire Department.

There were two adults and a child in the car. First responders took them all to a local hospital with significant injuries, KCKFD said. There was also a dog in the car; it was OK.

No one inside the storage facility was injured.

Crews have since pulled the vehicle out of the building. A heavy rescue team surveyed the facility and determined it was structurally sound even though there was damage to the exterior.