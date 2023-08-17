KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist smashes into a Ford Escape Thursday night, causing it to run off 169 Highway in the Northland.

It happened near 169 Highway and Barry Road just before 7:50 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on 169 and rear-ended a grey Ford Escape. The Escape went into a grassy median, down an embankment and landed next to an apartment complex off Thomas Meyers Drive.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to KCPD.

The driver and a passenger in the Escape were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

KCPD said it’s unknown if impairment was a cause at this time but is being investigated.