BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a house explosion in Blue Springs, Missouri Friday that has left three people seriously injured.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of E. Pink Hill Road and NE Jellison Road.

Police say three people were hurt, two possibly in critical condition.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District is also helping with the investigation and the State Fire Marshal and OSHA have been called to assist.

As of 3:30 p.m., Central Jackson County Fire Assistant Chief Chip Portz tells FOX4 the fire is no longer active but they will remain on scene for several house.

The house is no longer liveable.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew on scene and will continue to bring you updates as new information becomes available both on air and online.