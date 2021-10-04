Three injured in bowling alley shooting Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men in critical and life-threatening condition and one woman with non-life-threatening injuries at a bowling alley Sunday night.

According to police, they were called to the 1500 block of W 89th Street at a quarter past 11 p.m. Sunday night on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two unresponsive male victims and a female victim in the parking lot of the bowling alley.

All three were taken to the hospital. One of the male victims is on life support.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the east side parking lot of the bowling alley and they continue to interview witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone who has yet to talk to investigators or has any information on the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.