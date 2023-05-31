KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Three people were hurt in a crash involving a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

Kansas City police say just after 7p.m., a stolen Kia Rio was speeding on northbound College Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Toyota Sequoia traveling west on E. 39th St.

The Toyota was pushed off the road and into a chain link fence. The Kia continued traveling southwest, striking a Toyota Corolla parked in the driveway of a home near 39th St. and College Ave. The Corolla was pushed forward into a garage door on the north side of the home.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the Toyota Sequoia were taken to area hospital with moderate injuries. The Corolla was not occupied at the time of the crash.