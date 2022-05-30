PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a roundabout at MO 92 Highway and MO 45 Spur in regards to a crash that involved three motorcycles.

The motorcycles were headed west on MO 92 Highway going into the roundabout. The first motorcycle crashed, causing a chain-reaction behind it.

A 39-year old male from St. Joe was life-flighted in critical condition to the hospital. A 40-year old female and 55-year old male from St. Joe were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

A 53-year old KC man was treated on the scene and released.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

