RAYTOWN, Mo. — Around 12:40 a.m. early Sunday morning, officers were called to the scene of a shooting at a Raytown comedy club.

The club was located at 6151 Blue Ridge Blvd. Officers found one adult female shot when they arrived. The woman was said to be outside the establishment when she was shot.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown. Police were later notified that the two other victims were sent to area hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds from the same shooting.

No arrests have been made as officers are still investigating. Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

