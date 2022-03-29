KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night outside a gas station that has left one person dead and left three people injured.

The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police tell FOX4 two people are in critical condition and one person is in stable condition.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives remain on scene gathering information to what may have led to the shooting.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.