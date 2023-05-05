LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty, Missouri police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday night that sent three people to the hospital.

Police reported the crash just after 8:30 p.m. At this time police say northbound Highway 291 at Cedar Avenue is closed due to the crash.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

Police said two of the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition and the third victim was in critical condition.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.