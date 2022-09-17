SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured and three others were minorly injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. when the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry failed to yield for a 2019 Jeep Compass and entered the pathway of the jeep at US 169 North and Amory Road.

The Jeep hit the passenger side of the Camry and punched it into a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro.

The adult driver of the Camry and a 7-year-old passenger were seriously injured, and the driver of the Compass was also seriously injured.

Three other passengers of the Camry received minor injuries.

The driver of the Camaro did not receive any injuries.

All individuals injured in the crash were transported to area hospitals.

