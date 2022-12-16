LIBERTY, Mo. — Three metro men face charges after being involved in a sex sting, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Shawn M. Grady, 39, of Lathrop, Ashton Epstein, 20, of Leavenworth, and Phillip G. Moore, 45, of Kansas City, Kan.

Last week deputies placed online ads advertising sex. An undercover female deputy met with those who responded to the ads at a hotel, including the three suspects.

Deputies and other people involved in the sting also responded to online ads. When the sex workers arrived, they were offered services to help escape their situations.

The Kearney Police Department and Homeland Security were also involved in the sting.

