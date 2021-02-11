Three Kansas City-area men charged for roles in Capitol riot

Three Kansas City-area suspects are now charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Seen in a federal complaint, the suspects circled left to right are: Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon and William Chrestman.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three men from the Kansas City area are federally charged for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 during a joint session of Congress to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

The FBI says William Norman Chrestman of Olathe, Christopher Charles Kuehne of Olathe and Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs are under arrest and facing numerous charges.

Chrestman, 47, faces Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Threatening to assault a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Kuehne, 47, was arrested on Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Colon, 44, faces Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI says all three were arrested without incident.

Investigators say video and photos show Chrestman and the Konolds among a large group of nationalists known as the “Proud Boys”.

