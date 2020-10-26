Three Kansas City bars shut down by health department for COVID-19 violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City bars were recently shut down by the health department after violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Two remain closed. The health department says O’Dowd’s Gastrobar and Bobs N Motion have some work to do before reopening.

“The virus is here. It’s at unacceptably high levels. We all have to do our part to keep it from spreading more,” said Dr. Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department.

On Oct. 21, the health department closed Juke House at 18th & Vine after citing the spot for critical food safety, mask and capacity violations. They have since reopened.

On Oct. 22, inspectors closed Bobs N Motion on Troost Avenue for mask and capacity violations. On Saturday, O’Dowds on the Plaza closed for the same reasons.

The health department is speaking out about what it found at the popular Plaza pub.



“Our inspector actually had trouble getting through to get to management to deal with the situation. It was so overcrowded that, you know, that that borders on being criminal, as far as I’m concerned because they had to be way past also the fire code if the fire department had been there, the fire department should have closed them,” Archer said.

O’Dowds and Bobs N Motion will have to show the health department a plan to keep procedures in place to be allowed to reopen. Both businesses have signs requiring masks at their doors.



“We are very concerned about what will happen as the patio outside stuff isn’t really viable. Thanksgiving is a particular concern,” Archer said. “And we’re trying to develop some educational things to help people think about different ways to approach Thanksgiving than what they have in the past.”

All three businesses declined to comment about the violations.