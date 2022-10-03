KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s back! Three of Kansas City’s favorites team up for a new Oktoberfest creation like no other.

Behold the Minsky’s Oktoberfest Pizza.

Boulevard Brewery, Joe’s Kansas City, and Minsky’s combined the best of each and made it into a pizza that you won’t find anywhere else.

The pizza’s sauce includes a special recipe of Alfredo-Mustard-BBQ Sauce made with Boulevard Pale Ale.

The pie is topped with a layer of Joe’s Kansas City sliced smoked sausage. On top of sausage there is a layer of deep-fried Wisconsin white cheese curds and crunchy tater tots.

The pizza is topped with smoked bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Minsky’s Oktoberfest pizza is available while supplies last for dine-in, carryout and delivery at all 18 KC metro and Lawrence locations.

