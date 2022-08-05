KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Within half an hour, three pharmacies were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the Walgreens at 3537 Broadway Boulevard was the first of the three pharmacies burglarized at about 2:21 a.m.

About 19 minutes later, the CVS at 5011 Main Street was broken into next.

Three minutes later, a call to the Walgreens at 4630 Troost Avenue came in for the same reason.

Losses at all three pharmacies is unknown at this time and police continue to investigate.

