RICHMOND, Mo. — An early morning house fire Tuesday morning in Richmond, Missouri claims the lives of three people.

The Richmond Police Department responded to the structure fire just before 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Lexington Street.

When police arrived the home was found to be fully engulfed by flames. Shortly after, Richmond, Lawson and Lexington fire crews arrived.

As fire crews were working to put the fire out, first responders located three victims within the home.

Police detectives along with Ray County deputies responded to the scene to begin an investigation into the incident.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested to help in determining the cause of the fire.

Police said the identities of the victims will not be released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

“We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this morning’s tragedy,” the police department said Tuesday afternoon. “Our thoughts are with them right now as we all try to make sense of this tragedy.”