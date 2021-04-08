Three Light coming to downtown Kansas City to be tallest one yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction is set to begin this May for Three Light, soon to be The Cordish Companies’ latest and greatest downtown apartment tower.

The long-planned $140.3 million urban luxury living building northwest will reach skyward on the northwest corner of Truman Road N. Drive and Walnut Street. Its location is across the street from Two Light and a block away from the KC Live! Block.

The 26-story Three Light tower will include 288 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse apartments on 19 floors, plus a seven-story garage with 472 parking spaces and 7,600 square feet of first-floor retail space.

At 301 feet, Three Light will stand slightly taller than its compatriots — the 25-story, 307-unit One Light, which opened in 2015; and the 24-story, 296-unit Two Light, which opened three years later.