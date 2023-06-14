LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Students in Lee’s Summit, Liberty, and Raymore-Peculiar might soon experience a new way of learning; No more standardized tests.

If the Missouri State Board of Education approves this new way of learning, then students in those three districts and 17 other school districts across the state would be exempt from taking the state assessment exam for the next three years.

Instead of using the one-size-fits-all approach, this new way of teaching focuses on the individual student to prepare them for college and a career.

It’s called the Success-Ready Student Network.

Coming out of the pandemic, the Department of Education and a group of educators decided to reimagine how we teach our kids.

Many teachers say the No Child Left Behind Act – passed back in 2002 – forces them to spend all their time and energy preparing students to pass standardized tests.

But not everyone learns the same way – and many believe certain skills and lessons are being ignored.

The new model of learning focuses on better preparing kids for college and careers by partnering with businesses to see what skills they value.

With standardized tests, parents don’t know until the end of the year how their kids did.

The new model will utilize dashboards to make sure kids stay on track with their learning throughout the year.

If they’re behind, teachers will see it right away and can jump in to help. Also, those who master skills quicker can move on quicker.

Those behind the pilot program believe this will be more rewarding for teachers because they are encouraged to engage with every student to keep them on track.

They also believe students will learn better since lessons will be more tailored to their needs.

A lot of the focus will also be on real world applications.

Many kids don’t understand when they will use what they’re learning, so the focus will be on showing them how to use these skills in life.

If the Missouri Board of Education approves the new model and waives standardized testing for the 20 districts, including Lee’s Summit, then they will begin using this new teaching model in the fall. And three years from now, they’ll assess if it’s working or not.

The school districts will still do national standardized testing three times a year, but they get the results from those the next day to keep track of students academic progress.

Also, if the Missouri State Board of Education grants the waiver on state assessments testing to these 20 school districts, they will still need a federal waiver before it can become official and they can try out this new learning program.