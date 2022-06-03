KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s national donut day!
To celebrate, Yelp ranked the nation’s 100 best donut shops and three local stores made the cut.
- Mr. D’s Donuts; Shawnee, Kansas – No. 74
- Fresh Donuts; Kansas City, Missouri – No. 82
- Hana’s Donuts; Kansas City, Kansas – No. 98
The rankings are made by using several factors like amount of reviews and overall ratings.
Mr. D’s Donuts is also featured in Yelp’s donut giveaway where you can get a free donut if you sign up.
To help celebrate nationally, places like Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme are offering a free donut for customers throughout the day.
