KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s national donut day!

To celebrate, Yelp ranked the nation’s 100 best donut shops and three local stores made the cut.

The rankings are made by using several factors like amount of reviews and overall ratings.

Mr. D’s Donuts is also featured in Yelp’s donut giveaway where you can get a free donut if you sign up.

To help celebrate nationally, places like Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme are offering a free donut for customers throughout the day.

