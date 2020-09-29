Three Missouri brothers looking for forever home so they can stay together

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Social Services is hoping their plea to the public will help three brothers in the foster care system to grow up together.

Alex, Andrew and Evan are looking for a home where they’re all welcomed to be together.

The oldest brother is Alex. He is in the 6th grade and loves to stay active. Evan is in the 5th grade and loves to color. The youngest brother Andrew is in 4th grade and loves to ask questions.

According to The Adoption Exchange, they’re only accepting inquiries for families to accept all three brothers as a trio. All family types are welcomed.

To read more about Alex, Andrew and Evan or the process to adopt them, visit this site.