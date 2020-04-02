Three more men charged in Westport shooting that left 17-year-old dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three more men have been charged in connection with the Westport shooting that killed a teen and injured four other people in late February, prosecutors say.

Lavont Carter, 18, and Christien Woody, 20, have both been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a murder and two counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Additionally, 25-year-old Lamon Williams was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in connection to the deadly shooting.

Early on Feb. 29, video footage, witnesses and an off-duty officer saw a white SUV driving down Mill Street, court records say.

They allegedly saw people shooting from within the SUV into a crowd of people, leaving 17-year-old Devin Harris dead. Two of the people injured were innocent bystanders.

Prosecutors first charged 25-year-old Devon L. Carter the day after it happened.

Carter told police that 30 friends and family had been in a Westport club with him for a birthday celebration. An altercation with another group spurred gun fire after they left the club, he said.

Court documents say police identified Lavont Carter, brother to Devon Carter, and Woody after reviewing surveillance footage from the shooting.

Police said the Lavont Carter and Woody were in the white SUV while Devon Carter drove, all three allegedly firing shots.

Williams was also involved in the altercation, prosecutors say, riding in a vehicle behind the white SUV and firing shots.

Court records say Williams and 23-year-old Ernest Jones Jr. were part of the argument involving several people on the street outside Offkey and Throwback Lounge.

Jones has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting.