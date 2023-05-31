KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police detectives are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that has left three people injured.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Family Dollar at Linwood Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

Police tell FOX4 one victim has critical injuries and the other two victims have injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are currently working the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to try and learn what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.