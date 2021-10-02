Triple homicide at 27th and Spruce, police investigating

The Kansas City Police Department is currently investigating a triple homicide at 27th and Spruce.

The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon with multiple shots fired.

The call was originally for shots fired but on the way to the scene it turned into a shooting call with multiple victims.

Upon arrival, EMS declared the victims dead at the scene. The victims included two men and one woman. The ages have not been confirmed at this time.

There is very little information at this time at what led to this. Detectives will be knocking on doors around the area to talk to people.

Detectives are unsure of how many suspects there are and they’re unsure of if they ran or drove off.

An officer was involved in a crash on the way to the scene. They have minor injuries.

If anyone saw anything here or has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 235-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay tuned to FOX4 as this story develops.