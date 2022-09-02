KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Large, unidentified flying objects were spotted over cities in the Kansas City area last month, according to the MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network.

According to the nonprofit group, three witnesses reported seeing the same large object in the sky from two separate locations.

Garry Yoakum is one of the witnesses.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 10, Yoakum was outside enjoying his morning coffee when he saw something strange in the sky over his Smithville, Missouri home.

“Just come up with my first cup of coffee. I opened the door and I saw a giant light in the sky,” he said. “The first thing I thought was it was Haley’s comet, but I thought well it’s not time for that yet. That’s years away. I was mesmerized. I come out and just sat in my patio chair and just watched it.”

He said the sky was dark and he wasn’t able to make out any sort of shape of the object, but he estimated that it was at least a quarter mile long. He distinctly remembers seeing windows on the craft.

“It was illuminated on the inside so I couldn’t see the shape of it,” he said. “It was like clear glass and lit from the inside. I could see window frames.”

Yoakum said he was so awestruck by the craft that he didn’t have time to think to wake up his family or snap a photo. He said he was unfamiliar with MUFON before the event, but ran onto the website after looking it up on his phone.

“I was dumbfounded. I said what in the world could that be? I had to look up how to report it,” he said.

Another couple told MUFON that they also saw the object early on the morning of Aug. 10.

The husband and wife both reported seeing a large disk-shaped craft with rectangular windows on the side flying low in the sky at a slow speed. They said the object made no sounds and had no wings or tail and gave off no emissions.

Then, on the morning of Aug. 27, a truck driver in Cameron, Missouri spotted what appeared to be the same object.

He told MUFON that the object was extremely large with rectangular windows lit from the inside with with no exterior lights.

“It was at least the size of three football fields and flying so low and slow, that I couldn’t understand how it was flying,” the witness told MUFON.

MUFON investigators calculated the speed at approximately 90 miles per hour.

Anyone who may have seen the object is asked to file a report with MUFON here.

