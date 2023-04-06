KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to multi-vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday.

Kansas City police say around 2 p.m. a gray Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Linwood Boulevard at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle approached Prospect Avenue, the driver failed to stop at a red light, entered into the intersection and hit a silver Chevrolet HHR traveling northbound.

The Impala overturned, caught fire and ejected a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt. Both the driver and the passenger of the Impala were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet HHR was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the HHR and the passenger of the Impala are currently in stable condition. The driver of the Impala is in critical condition.