Three people shot at 27th and Spruce.

The Kansas City Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired at 27th and Spruce where three people have been shot.

The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

It has been confirmed that the shooting was fatal, but it has not been confirmed on how many people were killed.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay tuned to FOX4 as this story develops.