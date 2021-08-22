Three people shot during a large disturbance in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were handling a large, chaotic, disturbance around Westport and Mill when gunshots were fired into the crowd. 

Officers were able to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They immediately offered aid to the victims and cleared a path for medical responders to be able to safely get to the victims.

The victims, one man and two women, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting and there is no suspect information is available at this time.

