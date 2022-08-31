KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was treated after a fire at a Kansas City apartment complex.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called the Canyon Creek apartment complex near Bannister Road and U.S. 71 Highway at about 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fire crews rescued several people, including children, from inside. The fire department said about four units are a total loss.

One resident was treated at the scene and two firefighters were treated for heat exposure.

Investigators are unsure at this time what caused the fire, but will remain on scene as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.