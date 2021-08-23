Three sex crimes suspects wanted in Ray County

HENRIETTA, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects wanted for sex crimes.

It is unclear at this time if the charges are related to a single incident, or if they are three separate incidents.

Joshua Don Rash – First degree rape

Rash is 29 years old with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds.

Rash was last seen in Liberty, Missouri.

Lawrence Paul Harris – Sex Offender – Sexual assault

Harris is 33 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right and left arms as well as his chest and abdomen.

Harris is 5-foot-10-inches tall and weights about 165 pounds. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen in Richmond, Missouri.

Earl Jackson Branson – Sex Offender – Third degree sexual misconduct

Branson is 53 years old and was last seen in Richmond, Missouri. He is 5-foot-4-inches tall, 147 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

His right and left arms have tattoos and he has scars on his upper and lower arms.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public to not approach any of these suspects and if you know about their whereabouts, please call 816-290-5323.