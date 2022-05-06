KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting in the area of World Market and Johnny Kaws Yard Bar early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of Westport Road and Mill Street just after midnight on reports of a shooting taking place in front of Johnny Kaws Yard Bar.

Two men standing outside the bar and a woman inside the bar were found on the scene with gunshot injuries.

Both men were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with serious injuries. The woman was treated for a graze and released from the scene.

Witnesses told police that someone fired from the parking lot of the World Market toward Johnny Kaws and hit the victims.

No suspect information is available at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.