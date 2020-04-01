Three staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday night that three staff members working at Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said these are the first positive cases with a KDOC facility.

Zmuda said the staff includes a male over the age of 20 and two females over the age of 40. No further information was released about the staff members to protect their identity.

Working with KDHE, Zmuda said the next steps are:

A medical investigation to ascertain who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with these staff

Notifying those persons that they have had contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case

Moving those residents who have had close contact to medical isolation where they will be monitored for symptoms

And remaining diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come,” Zmuda said. “With the support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community.”

As of Tuesday, KDHE said Kansas has 428 reported positive COVID-19 cases, including nine deaths.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman believes Kansas will reach its peak on number of cases on April 24, 2020.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.