LIBERTY, Mo. — Three students suffered minor injuries Thursday and a driver was cited after a bus crashed into a semitrailer in Liberty, police say.

A Liberty Public Schools spokesperson said first responders took three students to the hospital Thursday after their school bus rear-ended the semi near Highway 291 and Kansas Street.

The district said there were six students from Lewis and Clark Elementary on the bus; they were in route to the PEAK Program at Ridgeview.

The three injured children have all since been released from the hospital and are home with their families.

Liberty police said the semi was stopped at a red light when the crash happened. The bus driver was not injured but received a citation for following too close.

“The accident has obviously caused a significant presence of emergency vehicle response in a highly visible location. We would like to thank our Liberty emergency responders for handling the situation in such a prompt and professional manner,” Lewis and Clark principal Mitch Hiser said in a letter to parents.