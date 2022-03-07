DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three teens are in critical condition after being shot near East High School in Des Moines, according to KCAU 9’s sister station WHO’s Justin Surrency.

Surrency said gunshots occurred around 2:48 p.m. According to a tweet from WHO’s Ed Wilson, the three teens have been taken to a hospital and are in critical condition. The school was on lockdown at 3 p.m.

Des Moines Police Department confirmed a shooting near East High and according to Wilson DMPD has potential suspects stopped.

“It was pretty much controlled chaos when we got here. We had a lot of witnesses, obviously, who are young. Who were very upset with what they saw. We have three victims are in extremely critical condition. Fortunately, it’s sad we have to do this, but we were all prepared for this because we trained for it. So the medics were able to get up here quickly and get everybody to the hospital. We were able to get our witnesses and scene secured,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department to a reporter from WHO.

In a tweet from Justin Surrency, he states that possible suspects have been detained and the scene still has a heavy police presence.

Students are being let out and given the all-clear. Parents can pick up their children at E 14th or Walker Street.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as more information is available.